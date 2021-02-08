When Should I Sell a Stock?

Gross: Good question. We get similar questions to this a lot about how best to use our services. Of course, this is somewhat personal preference, but I don't think I would look to buy every stock recommended. There's simply too many of them, especially in Motley Fool Premium. It's a long list. So, I think it makes sense to focus on, this is a little inside baseball, but if you go to that site and you look at our performance, you'll see a whole list of all the stocks recommended, and then I think you can focus on the ones that have the label starter. Those are starter stocks, where we recommend in a nice way to start your portfolio. It creates a nice little base. That's a perfect way to start buying some stocks. Then you can look at the stocks that are labeled "Now". That stands for 'best buys now.' That's the stocks that we feel are the best ones to buy this month and the best buys now get updated each month and you can take a look at what we're saying and pick and choose from those lists each month. Then lastly, I think maybe take a look at the last several months of latest recommendations, our newest recommendations and see if any of those resonate with you. Airbnb would be a good example of a new stock that is a recent recommendation which may resonate with you because you're a user of it or you like where it's going. Between the starter stocks, the best buys now, and the recent recommendations, I think you'll have plenty to choose from and you don't need to go and put money into every single recommendation.