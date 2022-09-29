When to Sell Stocks: 5 Good Reasons to Walk Away

One of the most important concepts investors should learn is that there are both good and bad reasons to sell stocks. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses five good reasons to walk away from a stock (as well as three bad reasons to hit the sell button).

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends VICI Properties Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.