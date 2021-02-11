When Will the U.S. Economy Return to Normal?

Matt Frankel: I think of the reopening or the end of the pandemic in three different tiers. First is the availability of a vaccine, which is where we're at now. There were points in 2020 when people didn't know if the pandemic was going to end. If science couldn't come up with an effective vaccine and it was something you can get year after year after year like the flu, there was no end in sight to the pandemic at some points.

Now we know that the pandemic is going to end; that's what the vaccine does. Stage 2 is when the vaccine is widely available, like when Brian can just leave his house and go get it if he wants to. We're still a few months away from that. Once we actually start to have widespread availability and get herd immunity, that'll be Stage 2, because then you'll really start to see the numbers going down.