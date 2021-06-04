Where Down Payment Assistance Is Helping—And Where It’s Not—In Today’s Hot Housing Market

One of the most difficult feats to homeownership is having enough cash upfront for a down payment, particularly when home prices are skyrocketing. And it’s even harder if you’re a first-time homebuyer or on a tight budget.
A down payment can easily reach $10,000 or more—on top of required cash reserves, deposits and money for closing costs. For example, if you buy a $300,000 home and have to put 10% down, you’ll owe $30,000 upfront. And that’s not including closing costs, which can be anywhere from 2% to 5% of the loan amount, or between $6,000 and $15,000 more.
Unless you get a low down payment loan that allows you to roll closing costs into the mortgage, buying a house can be prohibitively expensive for first-time homebuyers.
“When it comes to Millennials looking to purchase, student loan debt and high renting rates can cripple their ability to start saving enough for that important down payment and closing cost nest egg,” says David Hall, CEO at Hall Financial Group in Detroit.
As home prices continue to rise, there’s a greater likelihood that you can fall short of the minimum down payment required by the time you’ve saved enough.
On top of this, wages aren’t keeping up with rising home prices, causing housing affordability to decline year-over-year in March, the first drop since January 2019, according to First American Financial Corporation’s Real House Price Index (RHPI). This is happening despite that low mortgage rates and higher household income helped increase home-buying power—or how much house someone can afford to buy—by 11% for the year-over-year in March.
“Nominal house prices appreciated at its fastest annual pace since 2005, 14.8 percent, wiping out any affordability boost from rising house-buying power,” says Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corp.
This is where down payment assistance programs (DPAs) come in. With more than 2,500 DPA programs across the country, they have been essential in helping first-time homebuyers break through the barrier between renting and homeownership. However, there are some states with far hotter housing markets that will make it more difficult to qualify for DPA, which we’ll discuss further below.
6 Things to Know About Down Payment Assistance Programs
Down payment assistance programs can be the difference between accessing homeownership or not. For first-time homebuyers or those who are on a strict budget, these can be great resources.
Here are a few things you should know first.
- Down payment assistance programs have purchase price limits. Generally, DPA programs can have limits on the home purchase price, which can make it extremely difficult to qualify in expensive housing markets. So it’s important to keep that in mind when you’re house shopping or budgeting in today’s higher-priced housing market.
- Eligible borrowers can’t exceed the income limits. Another constraint is that most DPA programs have income limits. Usually income limits vary by county depending on the median income and housing costs. Some programs will look at your income to determine whether you qualify for the mortgage. If you’re near the income threshold, consider not including bonuses or overtime in your income (unless required).
- Depending on the program, you might not have to repay the assistance portion. Many DPA programs offer forgivable loans, which means you don’t have to repay the assistance. The terms for forgiveness usually include using the house as your primary residence for a set amount of time (this can be anywhere from three years to more than 10 years) and not refinancing the first mortgage.
- You can’t use down payment assistance to cover appraisal gaps. In competitive housing markets, an appraisal can fall below the purchase price, forcing the buyer to pay the difference. Unfortunately, DPA can’t be used to cover appraisal gaps. But you can use the DPA funds for your down payment or closing costs, freeing up your savings to cover an appraisal gap.
- Down payment assistance can be used for closing costs (in most cases). The name “down payment assistance” can be misleading as many of these programs allow borrowers to use the funds toward closing costs as well.
- A savings will not hinder your ability to qualify for down payment assistance. You don’t have to prove you have no cash to qualify for DPA. Many borrowers choose to use DPA programs instead of tapping their savings. This can be a great move, especially for new homeowners who want to use their savings for other housing costs, unexpected repairs, taxes and insurance.
Hot Housing Markets Create New Challenges For Down Payment Assistance
While there are many down payment assistance programs, many sellers in hot housing markets aren’t even considering buyers who don’t have deep pockets, making DPA programs all but moot.
In California, for example, where home prices consistently outpace the rest of the country, DPA is practically nonexistent in many areas.
There were 726 zip codes out of 1,008 in California that had buyers who used DPA programs in 2019, according to the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA). The number fell 69% to just 221 zip codes in 2020.
“Trying to get an offer accepted with 5% down is almost impossible in Los Angeles. There’s no way you can come to the table needing down payment assistance here,” says Julie Aragon, CEO of the Aragon Lending Team. “In this market, where homes are going way over the appraisal, sellers pick people with 20% down. Just in case the appraisal comes in short, they’ll have the money to cover it.”
Even in Boise, Idaho—a market that has been bombarded with buyers from expensive metros like California, Oregon and Washington—the struggle is nearly the same. Idahoans are getting “chewed up and spit out” of the market by cash buyers who don’t blink at offering 10% or more above the asking price, says Jesse Stroup, a mortgage professional at Premier Mortgage Resources in Boise.
Among metros with over 100 home sales per month, Boise was in second place for price growth from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter 2020, according to a report by CoreLogic, barely trailing its neighbor to the north: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For better or worse, its proximity to the costly California coastline has made Boise a hotspot for the last several years, and that trend isn’t expected to reverse.
“You have huge amounts of people coming in from California to smalltown Boise, so if your agent tells you to go $20,000 above asking price, you have to do it,” Stroup says. “Boise has never been this aggressive with all the overasking.”
This has made it incredibly difficult for people to get a house who might have a great credit score but only the minimum down payment, and nearly impossible for folks needing DPA.
Entry-level buyers, or those looking in the $200,000 to $250,000 range, are “swimming in shark-infested waters” as that’s the prime price point for investors, Stroup says. It’s not unheard of for aggressive buyers to include a $50,000 escalation clause into their contract, he adds.
Hope For Buyers In Less Expensive Zip Codes
Not all areas face the same issues that home shoppers have in places like Los Angeles and Boise. In areas of Texas, the number of buyers using down-payment assistance programs are rising, says Joniel LeVecque, homeownership programs director at the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation.
“People are leaving their tiny apartments in big metro areas and looking for more affordable housing in the suburbs, and many of them are using down-payment assistance programs,” LeVecque says.
Mark Henderson, a loan originator at Gateway Mortgage in Houston, says that about 75% of the homebuyers he works with rely on DPA programs to get a house.
Although the median home price in Houston is below $300,000 ($288,200), home prices shot up 16% year-over-year from March 2020 to March 2021. Houses that go on the market there usually get multiple offers, which push up the sale price. Many of Henderson’s clients who are on a budget are buying in the exurbs, where housing is often cheaper and there’s less competition.
“The people getting DPA would never win those bidding war offers that you see in popular areas in Houston—and most realtors would never take them into a situation like that,” Henderson says. “There are homes that people who are earning under $100,000 can get, but it depends on the county.”
Because of purchase price and income limitations, using DPA programs can be challenging if not impossible in super-hot markets like Austin. But, middle-income families also can qualify.
For example, in the Austin-Round Rock metro areas (which encompasses Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties), the income limit for a family is $113,735, which LeVecque says is generous.
Traveling east from Texas to Florida, where home prices are less expensive than their West Coast counterparts, 3,449 homebuyers received a total of $28.5 million in DPA in 2020. And so far this year, 1,962 buyers have gotten a total of $18 million in DPA from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), one of the largest providers of DPA programs in the state.
And beginning this month (June 1), the FHFC will increase the amount of DPA from $7,500 to $10,000 for all Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and USDA-RD loans.
“FHA loans continue to be the gateway to homeownership for most first-time homebuyers, especially those who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” says Trey Price, executive director of FHFC. “With housing costs continuing to rise throughout Florida, this additional $2,500 will help fill the widening gap between what otherwise credit-qualified borrowers have in available funds, and what is needed in assistance to purchase their first home.”