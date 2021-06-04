Where Down Payment Assistance Is Helping—And Where It’s Not—In Today’s Hot Housing Market

Among metros with over 100 home sales per month, Boise was in second place for price growth from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter 2020, according to a report by CoreLogic, barely trailing its neighbor to the north: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For better or worse, its proximity to the costly California coastline has made Boise a hotspot for the last several years, and that trend isn’t expected to reverse.

“You have huge amounts of people coming in from California to smalltown Boise, so if your agent tells you to go $20,000 above asking price, you have to do it,” Stroup says. “Boise has never been this aggressive with all the overasking.”

This has made it incredibly difficult for people to get a house who might have a great credit score but only the minimum down payment, and nearly impossible for folks needing DPA.

Entry-level buyers, or those looking in the $200,000 to $250,000 range, are “swimming in shark-infested waters” as that’s the prime price point for investors, Stroup says. It’s not unheard of for aggressive buyers to include a $50,000 escalation clause into their contract, he adds.

Hope For Buyers In Less Expensive Zip Codes