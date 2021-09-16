Where to Buy At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Cheap

There are plenty of other at-home COVID tests for sale from these stores, but they don’t come cheap. Often, right next to the discounted sub-$30 tests listed as “out of stock,” there are alternatives priced at $95 and above.

Meanwhile, the one COVID-19 test that’s being sold at cost by Amazon and is available is currently priced at $36.99, for a discount of only $3 off the usual price. Amazon also says that it is waiving standard referral fees for some tests sold at its site, with the hope that this will lower prices for shoppers.

One good thing is that regardless of how much you pay for COVID-19 tests, they can be purchased using pre-tax FSA and HSA dollars, if you have such accounts.

Money has reached out to Walmart and Kroger asking for more details about when shoppers can expect more at-home tests in stock. We’ll update this story when we get more information. For now, here are the options we know of, including prices and availability online.

