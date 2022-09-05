Where to find the best-paying cities for Gen Z

When compared to millennials — who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession — Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions.
Best-paying cities for Generation Z
Generation Z—or Gen Z for short—is the generation succeeding millennials that represents about 20% of the U.S. population. The Brookings Institute’s definition of Gen Z is people born between 1997 and 2012, the oldest of which are now just beginning their careers. While members of Gen Z currently account for less than 5% of the U.S. full-time workforce, this number will increase rapidly in the coming decades.
Gen Z will soon be a major economic force in the US
When compared to millennials who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession, Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions. Even though unemployment rates spiked at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—something that disproportionately impacts younger workers—the economy has made great strides in its recovery since then, and the unemployment rate for all age groups has fallen below levels observed a decade ago.
Wages are rising rapidly, and businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Taken together, these conditions better position Generation Z to avoid many of the financial challenges—namely underemployment and stagnant wages—that plagued millennials when they were the same age.
High unemployment rates disproportionately impact younger workers
Naturally, because the oldest Gen Zers are just starting out in their careers, they tend to earn less than their older counterparts. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the national median wage for full-time Gen Zers was $26,000 in 2020, just slightly more than half of the median wage for all full-time workers ($50,000). However, wages are highly location-dependent. When taking the cost of living into account, Gen Zers in North Dakota and Iowa earned the most in 2020, at $33,681 and $32,950 respectively. Gen Zers in New England and other Midwestern states also earned high cost-of-living adjusted wages, due to mostly below-average living costs. Conversely, workers in Hawaii and New Jersey—two of the nation’s most expensive states—earned the least after adjusting for cost of living.
Gen Zers earn the most in North Dakota _ Iowa
To determine the best-paying metropolitan areas for Gen Zers, researchers at
Self Financial analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Metro areas were ranked by the cost-of-living adjusted median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers. Researchers also calculated the unadjusted median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers, the unadjusted median annual wage for all full-time workers, and Gen Z’s share of the full-time labor force. Only the 100 largest metros were included in the analysis.
15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,236 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $31,200 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $60,000 Cost of living (compared to average): +3.2% Gen Z share of the labor force: 4.4%
14. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,465 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $28,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -8.1% Gen Z share of the labor force: 5.4%
13. Lancaster, PA
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,465 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -1.5% Gen Z share of the labor force: 8.1%
12. Springfield, MA
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,630 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $54,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -2.1% Gen Z share of the labor force: 4.6%
11. Salt Lake City, UT
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,700 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -2.3% Gen Z share of the labor force: 6.7%
10. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $30,718 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $29,100 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -5.3% Gen Z share of the labor force: 4.7%
9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,024 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $29,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $51,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -6.5% Gen Z share of the labor force: 4.9%
8. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,094 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -3.5% Gen Z share of the labor force: 4.1%
7. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,272 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -4.1% Gen Z share of the labor force: 5.5%
6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,476 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -4.7% Gen Z share of the labor force: 5.4%
5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,677 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $30,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $50,000 Cost of living (compared to average): -5.3% Gen Z share of the labor force: 5.1%
4. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $31,755 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $35,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $70,000 Cost of living (compared to average): +10.2% Gen Z share of the labor force: 3.2%
3. Worcester, MA-CT
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $32,203 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $32,400 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $60,000 Cost of living (compared to average): +0.6% Gen Z share of the labor force: 3.9%
2. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $32,204 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $32,300 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $60,000 Cost of living (compared to average): +0.3% Gen Z share of the labor force: 3.5%
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (adjusted): $37,884 Median annual wage for full-time Gen Zers (actual): $40,000 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (actual): $72,000 Cost of living (compared to average): +5.6% Gen Z share of the labor force: 3.5%
