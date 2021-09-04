Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances

Natural disasters can upend lives in an instant, but unwinding the financial damage can take many months. Still, those affected have many sources of help.

Here’s how you can get help and be strategic with your resources as you begin to rebuild after a disaster.

Deal with immediate needs first

First things first: Contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get help via a disaster recovery center by texting your ZIP code and “DRC” to 43362. Texting “Apple” or “Android” to that same number will give you a download link for a mobile app from FEMA with additional resources, such as shelter locations.

Local and state agencies and nongovernmental groups such as the Red Cross also can also help; call 211 from any phone or visit 211.org to get information.