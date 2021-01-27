If you want to receive your refund as soon as possible, you should file your taxes as soon as you can. Normally, the IRS begins accepting tax returns at the end of January. This year, the agency is opening filing season on February 12, so you'll have to wait a little longer. Just remember, though, that while the IRS won't start accepting your forms until a little later, you still must get your return in by the April 15 deadline.

Where's my tax refund? Here's how to track it

If you're eager to get your money and want to make sure you can track exactly where your refund is, the IRS provides you with two options to do that.