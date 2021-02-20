Which of These Long-Held Warren Buffett Stocks Are on Their Way Out?

In addition, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) continued to see a big decline in the size of its position within the Berkshire portfolio. With a history dating back to 1989, Wells, at times, had more than 10% of its outstanding shares in Buffett's hands, with a position topping out at almost 480 million shares. In the past year, that stake has shrunk from 323 million shares at the beginning of 2020 to just 52.4 million at year-end.

The $1.6 billion value of that stake now represents less than 1.3% of Wells Fargo's outstanding shares. Given the consistent reduction, it seems almost certain that Wells Fargo will fade into the sunset sometime in 2021 -- and many will say good riddance, given the bank's persistent controversies over the years.

Changing of the guard?

Some investors are concluding that the sale of long-held stocks at Berkshire means that Buffett is no longer really managing the company's portfolio. Indeed, the CEO does have heirs apparent in the wings, ready and willing to take over when necessary.