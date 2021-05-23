Which of These Popular Ways to Invest Is Best for You?

After taking this quiz, you'll get an asset allocation model that ranges all the way from conservative to aggressive. An example of a conservative portfolio is one that holds mostly cash and bonds with a small portion allocated to stock, but probably no more than 15%. A moderate portfolio will still hold mostly bonds and cash but more stock than a conservative model. While a balanced portfolio will be evenly split between bonds and stocks. If you are a growth investor , your allocations will now be more skewed toward stock, and if you are the most aggressive of investors, you will hold no bonds or cash, only stock.

The more stock you own, the higher your average rate of return will be, but so will the amount of money you stand to gain or lose in a given year. For example, if you owned a portfolio of only large-cap stocks between the years 1926 and 2020, your average rate of return would've been 10.2%. Your worst year of performance would've resulted in a 43.1% loss and your best year would've gotten you a 54.2% gain. Instead, if you'd owned a portfolio made up of 30% stocks and 70% bonds, you would've had an average rate of return of 7.7%. Your worst year would've lost you 14.2% and your best year would've earned you 38.3%. If the thought of losing money terrifies you and you find yourself selling out of your investments so that you can avoid this fate, how old you are and your time horizon don't matter as much. And a more conservative model with a lower average rate of return but also less downside risk may help you stay invested more consistently.