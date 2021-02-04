Which Tax Changes Is the Biden Administration Considering?

It's worth noting that lower tax rates on long-term capital gains have helped many wealthy Americans keep their IRS burden to a minimum through the years. In fact, investing legend Warren Buffett has notably claimed that he pays a lower marginal tax rate than his secretary due to the fact that long-term capital gains are treated so favorably.

5. A $15,000 first-time homebuyer credit

Homeownership offers a number of tax benefits but is out of reach financially for a lot of people. Biden is looking to change that by implementing a $15,000 credit for first-time buyers. Known as the First Down Payment Tax Credit, the credit would be both refundable and advanceable. This means the IRS would pay filers who claim the credit even if their tax liability is knocked down below $0, and that filers would be able to access the credit before filing a tax return.

A Democrat-controlled Senate could mean big changes