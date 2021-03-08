Who's Ready for a Nasdaq Bear Market?

The market cap-weighted index with a strong leaning on growth stocks has benefited from the rise of the work-from-home economy, as well as historically low lending rates. With the Federal Reserve pledging to keep rates at or near historic lows through 2023, fast-growing tech stocks should have easy access to cheap capital.

But even these immense catalysts may not be able to stop a Nasdaq bear market (i.e., a 20% or greater decline) from brewing. In just three weeks, the Nasdaq has shed 8.3% of its value, and was down a peak of 12% during its intraday low on March 5.

On a macro basis, rising Treasury bond yields have investors spooked. Even though it's perfectly normal to see yields rise during the early stages of an economic recovery as investors sell bonds and buy stocks, folks are worried that rapidly rising yields could cause an exodus in the other direction. In other words, Treasury bonds are viewed as highly safe, income-producing assets. If yields were to handily outpace the inflation rate, some investors might choose bonds over stocks.