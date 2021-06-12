Who's Ready for a Stock Market Crash? 5 Reasons a Big Drop May Be Imminent

You see, crashes and corrections are the price of admission to one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet. Every single significant drop in the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite throughout history has proven to be a buying opportunity for patient investors. Again, we won't know how long a slump will last or where the bottom will be, but we do know that each of the major indexes are likely to eventually erase all of their declines over time. That means big drops are major buying opportunities.