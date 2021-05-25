Why 65 May Be the Most Convenient Age to Claim Social Security

So, let's say you're receiving $1,300 a month from Social Security and a COLA is implemented that raises your benefit by $26. Let's also assume that Medicare Part B goes up by $30 a month. In that case, you'd be protected against that full increase and would only have to pay $26 more, thereby reaping some savings.

Should you claim Social Security at 65?

While being on Social Security at the time you sign up for Medicare could work to your advantage, remember that you'll still slash your benefits by up to 13.34% if you claim them at 65. And while you'll be protected from Medicare Part B premium hikes to some degree, you may lose a lot more money in the form of a lower monthly benefit for filing early.

But if you don't want to wait until FRA to sign up for Social Security for other reasons, and you can afford to file at 65, you may find that doing so is just plain convenient. And as long as that lower benefit won't hurt you financially during retirement, it may be an option worth looking at.

