Why a 401(k) Isn't the Wonderful Savings Tool You Think It Is

With an IRA, on the other hand, putting your money in a Roth savings plan is an option one way or another. If you earn too much money to contribute to a Roth IRA directly -- there are income limits that change from year to year -- you can always fund a traditional IRA and then convert it to a Roth afterward.

Many savers do quite well for themselves housing their retirement cash in a 401(k). But don't assume that a 401(k) is the best savings tool for you. There are plenty of drawbacks associated with 401(k)s, and if you're not particularly happy with yours, then there's no sense sticking with it.

What you should do in that case is contribute just enough money to your 401(k) to snag your full employer match, if one is offered, but then put the rest of your savings into an IRA. Doing so could help you invest more appropriately, avoid high fees, and enjoy the perks of a Roth saving option.

