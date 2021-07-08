Why a Cash-Back Credit Card Is a Good Place to Start

Why no fee?

Many people dislike the idea of paying an annual fee for a rewards credit card, and there’s a good reason: It reduces the overall annual value of your rewards. For example, if you pay an annual fee of $100 on your card, but you only earn about $100 in cash back with it each year, you'd just be breaking even.

A no-fee credit card, on the other hand, is a low commitment. If you end up disliking the card and want a different one, or you decide credit cards are not for you, you can stop using it with little consequence. You’re not out any money.

As a new cardholder, though, you'll want to monitor your purchases closely. Do you find yourself overspending because it’s so easy to pay with a credit card? If so, credit cards might not be the best idea for you.

Note also that "no annual fee" doesn't mean cost-free. You still could owe money if you don’t pay off the balance each month or you incur a late-payment fee, for example.

Why flat-rate rewards?