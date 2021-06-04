Why Balance Transfer Credit Cards Are Starting to Blossom Again

Why are balance transfer credit cards coming back?

Credit card offers are subject to “market conditions,” which is a nice way to say “whether or not the economy is a cause for concern.” And by the start of the second quarter of 2020, things were looking grim.

Unemployment peaked at 14.8% in April 2020, compared to a January 2020 low of 3.5%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. An April 2020 Federal Reserve survey found that banks tightened their lending standards for credit cards and other loans over the first quarter of the year. To lower their risk, banks pulled back on balance transfer cards that let consumers borrow considerable sums at 0% interest.

Now, things are looking up. Unemployment in April 2021 was at 6.1%, according to the BLS. An April 2021 Federal Reserve survey found that banks were easing standards for credit card applications — the exact opposite of what occurred just one year before. And according to Competiscan, a company that tracks and analyzes direct marketing activity, 51% of mailed credit card offers in the first quarter of 2021 included a balance transfer offer, an increase compared to the previous two quarters.

In other words, as far as credit cards are concerned, nature is healing.