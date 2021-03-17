Why Berkshire Hathaway Is a Retiree's Dream Stock

Anyone owning shares of Berkshire stock can expect the value of the shares to grow over time, though not at breakneck speed. There may be no dividend, but if you buy Class B shares, which are priced far lower than Class A shares, you can generate income from your Berkshire stake just by selling a few shares at a time, as needed. Or you can keep your Berkshire shares as ballast for your portfolio, selling off shares of other companies and/or enjoying income from dividend-paying stocks .

Succession plans

Given that Buffett is 90, it's worth addressing succession plans. Some investors worry about what happens when Buffett loses his sharpness and what happens when he's no longer at the helm. He has planned for it all. Company leadership (such as the board of directors) has been instructed to alert him when it's time to step aside, for starters. As for who will take his place, there's no one person to do it. His two investing lieutenants are in place to continue making investment decisions, and he has given the board of directors the name of his chosen a successor (perhaps in a sealed envelope). His son Howard will be in the mix, too, ensuring that the company maintains its productive culture.