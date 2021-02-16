Why Buying Life Insurance for Your Parents Can Make Financial Sense

If your parents don't have an insurance policy or the funds to pay their own way in their later years, you can buy life insurance for your parents yourself, assuming they’re on board and can qualify for coverage.

Supporting your aging parents up until and including their death can be a financial burden, and life insurance is one way to potentially recoup some of the money you’ve spent on their care, or to help pay for final arrangements like a funeral. Some policies allow you to use the benefits before their death under certain circumstances.

You’ll need to work with your parents to find the right coverage for their situation.

The benefits of buying life insurance for your parents

An AARP survey published in January 2020 found that 42% of adults 40 to 64 years old expect to provide regular financial support to their parents. Many are part of “the sandwich generation,” buying groceries or paying rent for their parents while also raising their own kids or covering expenses for their adult children.