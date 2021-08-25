Why Claiming Social Security Is Easier When You're Single

There are pros and cons to claiming Social Security early, on time, and after FRA. And you'll need to consider those carefully when making your filing decision. But if you're single going into retirement, you may have a much easier time making that call than if you're married. Here's why.

Your decision affects only you

When you only have yourself to worry about in retirement, you can file for Social Security at an age that works for you. But if you have a spouse to think about, your plans may need to change.

Say you're looking at an FRA of 67 but you decide you want to start taking benefits at 62. Maybe you've saved well for retirement and claiming benefits early will allow you to end your career early, travel, and meet other goals. If you only have your own needs to think about, you may decide to collect your benefits as soon as possible, even if it means reducing them by 30% in the process -- for life.

Someone who's married may not have that same option. A married person who expects to pass away well before his or her spouse may not be able to afford a 30% benefit reduction because that would leave the surviving spouse with less money for life (since survivors benefits are equal to the monthly amount collected while the Social Security recipient was still living).