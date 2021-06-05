Why Cryptocurrency Doesn't Fit Into My Investing Strategy

What's your goal in buying cryptocurrency?

A lot of people are rushing to buy cryptocurrency to make money. But before you add it to your portfolio, dig a little deeper than that.

Sure, the goal of any investor is to make money, but what is it about cryptocurrency that makes you think it'll get you there? Are you seeing evidence pointing to the fact that more and more merchants will accept it in the next few years? Or are you simply banking on the fact that there's a lot of buzz around cryptocurrency, and that it's therefore a good idea?

As is the case with any investment you make, be sure to do your research on cryptocurrency and make sure it aligns with your overall strategy. I've already done my legwork and drawn my own conclusions, and it pays for you to do the same.

