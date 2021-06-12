Why Do the Wealthy Pay Such Low Taxes?

But if you're an average earner, you can still benefit from a more favorable tax rate on capital gains and dividends. And that's why it pays to load up on stocks -- both for wealth-generating purposes and for the tax benefits involved.

Dividend stocks, for example, are a great way to supplement your income in a tax-advantaged fashion. Sure, you could go out and get a side hustle, but then you'll be taxed at the highest rate that applies to you based on your total income. But if you invest in dividend stocks, you'll get quarterly payments that are taxed at a much lower rate.

In fact, 20% is the top tax rate that applies to long-term capital gains and dividends. If you're an average earner, you'll pay only 15%. And if you're a lower earner, you'll pay no tax at all.

It pays to copy the wealthy

Right now, the wealthy get away with paying a relatively low tax rate on their total earnings. Whether that changes for them or not, you have an opportunity to employ the same tactics and enjoy the tax savings involved.

