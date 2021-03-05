Why Do Women Shy Away from Stocks?

Despite the confidence barriers, women have proven to be competent investors. A 2017 report by Fidelity shows that women's portfolios outperformed men's on average by about 0.4 percentage points. In Ladies of the Ticker, Robb's research also finds that women did slightly better in the market than men -- even during the early 1700s.

One possible reason why women may shy away from stocks today is that many are trying to overcome centuries of beliefs and images that showcase stock market investing as a "man's game." In the past, women's involvement in the markets was labeled as gambling, inappropriate, and aggressive. Now, the idea of making responsible money decisions through saving versus investing has become a popular thought.

Safety isn't always the best form of security

There's a ton of research available that shows that women give up the possibilities of stock market growth in exchange for safety. But the safest assets in the marketplace may not provide the best returns needed to help women easily achieve their financial goals.