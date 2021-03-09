Why Early Retirees Shouldn't Worry Too Much About the Stock Market

Peter Adeney: Yeah. A few years into retirement.

Morgan Housel: What do you think it would be like if we had another 2008, another three-year period where the market just lost itself? What would that do for people who have taken the plunge toward financial independence in the last decade?

Peter Adeney: Yeah. Well, it might take a little counseling. I mean, I will still be there for them, writing blog articles as always. To be honest, it will be interesting because I haven't had any real stock market crashes or economic conditions to write about since long ago.

I mean, when I first started my blog in 2011, for a while, the stock market was kind of slow at that time, and it still hadn't even exceeded the levels of the 2000 bubble at that point or maybe just barely. My sister wrote a comment saying like, "How can you be retired and depending on stock returns when there really aren't any?" I wrote this blog article called, Dude, where's my seven percent investment return? and I explained how the part of the cycle we are in, this is normal. You have a huge drop, you have some doldrums, and then at some point, you get a crazy spike that makes up for everything else, and then it'll volatile average all out again. Just to make sure you're invested for that spike.