Why fall is a great time to check finances to avoid falling behind

Open enrollment, when employees can make selections related to health insurance and other workplace benefits like life insurance, also tends to take place before the end of the year. Centeno suggests carefully combing through your options before making a final choice and considering any needed supplemental insurance, such as disability or life insurance. Also, make sure listed beneficiaries are up to date. “People feel more urgency about getting things in order” because of the pandemic, she says.

4. Top off retirement contributions

“See if you can increase your retirement contributions and maximize them before the year end,” Moore says. You can continue to contribute up to $19,500 to your 401(k) through Dec. 31; if you are 50 or older, you can contribute an additional $6,500 for the year. Roth IRA or IRA contributions can continue until the April 15 tax deadline.