Why GameStop Couldn't Take This Golden Opportunity to Save Itself

Curiously, fellow short-squeeze stock AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) did end up doing a secondary stock offering. However, AMC only netted about $5 per share in the offering -- well over its $2 per-share price from earlier in the year, but far below the $20 per-share peak. So far, AMC's stock price has stayed above that $5 mark -- but if it falls further, it'll be interesting to see whether those who participated in the offering cry foul.

As GameStop's share price sinks back to earth, some will wonder what might have been if the company had been able to take advantage of high share prices to raise cash. Now, the road to recovery will be much more difficult for GameStop to navigate.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*