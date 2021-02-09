Why Home Equity Matters

Cash-out Refinance

A cash-out refinance can be a good way to access your home equity when you want to refinance your existing mortgage to get a lower interest rate or access additional financing for other expenses. It allows you to borrow up to 80% of your home’s value and replaces your current mortgage with a new, larger mortgage. The money you receive is the difference between your old and new mortgage.

Reverse Mortgage

Homeowners who are at least 62 years old and have a low or no mortgage balance can use a reverse mortgage. These mortgages let you borrow against your considerable equity and get a loan you may not ever repay yourself. Instead, when you move or die, your heirs will list and sell the property to repay the reverse mortgage amount.

Down Payment on a New House