Why I Always Make Prior-Year IRA Contributions

I'm also eligible for some tax credits and deductions affected by my adjusted gross income and taxable income. As a result, I prefer to wait for certainty about what my effective tax rate will be on the last few thousand dollars of income for the year.

This isn't just an issue for those with variable income. You never know when you'll have a sudden change in income. Whether it's from a big bonus at work, unexpected layoffs, or a large capital gain, there's a good amount of uncertainty for most people. If you're torn between a traditional and Roth contribution, it may make sense to wait to determine which is best.

Determine how much you're paying in taxes

If you do your own taxes, figuring out the tax rate on your IRA contribution is really easy. You can plug in your planned IRA contribution as a deduction in your 1040 Schedule 1 (line 19) and see how it changes your total tax liability.