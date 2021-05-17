Why I Buy Stocks in Every Single Bear Market

I focus mostly on index fund investing, but I invest a portion of my portfolio in stocks of companies that I believe in. I choose these companies based on their competitive advantages, solid leadership teams, high-quality products or services, and my confidence that they can stand the test of time. None of those factors really change just because we enter a bear market.

Since I'm interested in how my portfolio will perform over multiple decades and I believe in the stocks I own, I don't worry if it looks like the value of my investments is temporarily falling. And I don't worry about buying during a bear market and seeing the share price fall immediately.

I have complete confidence that over time, the companies I believe in enough to invest in will perform well for me whether I buy my shares during a bull market, a bear market, or both.

