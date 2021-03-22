Why I Didn't Jump on the Coronavirus Vaccine Stock Bandwagon

At that point, I was both tempted and intrigued. But I ultimately stayed away for one reason -- I'm not convinced Moderna has great growth potential. Sure, it has its coronavirus vaccine going for it, but it doesn't have a robust pipeline of revenue-driving drugs like some of its counterparts. And while I recognize that there's lots of profit to be made within the coronavirus space, at some point, I'd like to hope there won't be a need for those vaccines.

Even if coronavirus vaccines do become the new flu shot -- something you take every year -- in time, more players could enter that field. And so while I think Moderna has the potential to be very profitable in the near term, I'm not convinced it's positioned for long-term growth.

Refusing to veer

Some of the people who know me well would be quick to call me stubborn -- when I get an idea in my head, I stick with it. Such is the reason I didn't end up buying coronavirus vaccine stocks despite the potential upside involved. I'm comfortable with the investing strategy I've set for myself, and I don't feel the need to veer off-course. And while I'm eager to get an actual coronavirus vaccine, I don't feel that I'm missing out on much by not having bought vaccine stocks.

