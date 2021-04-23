Why I Just Bought the Stock Market's Fear Index

Buying volatility

So why did I buy the market's fear index? In part because there are lots of reasons why volatility could spike at any time. However, I mainly did so because volatility is relatively low right now. In fact, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN, which I'll refer to as VXX for short, is at its lowest level ever.

You probably noticed from the above chart, though, that the VXX has only been around since early 2019. The VIX fear index itself isn't at an all-time low. However, it's lower than it's been since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

I could have bought call options on the VIX. The main downside to this approach is that these options lose value over time if the underlying index doesn't move significantly higher. I suspect that volatility will jump, but I'm not certain when it will happen. That's why I chose to buy shares of the VXX instead. It doesn't experience time-based decay as a call option does.