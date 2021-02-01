Why I Won't Buy Into the GameStop Frenzy

Since I'm nowhere close to retirement, I have no plans to cash out any of my investments anytime soon. That extends to investments in my retirement plan as well my brokerage account. As such, I prefer to concentrate on stocks with the potential to do really well in the long run. And to me, GameStop Doesn't fit that bill at all.

These days, a lot of physical retailers are struggling in the wake of competition from online giants like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Target (NYSE: TGT). GameStop is no exception. In December, the retailer announced plans to close over 1,000 stores by March, and that's on top of the 783 stores it shuttered over the past two years.

All told, GameStop is likely to grow increasingly obsolete in the near term in an age where video game downloads are not only more convenient for consumers, but in many cases, more cost-effective. And while GameStop could clearly shift its focus to digital sales, it will then have to duke it out with the likes of the aforementioned online giants.