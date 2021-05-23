Why I Won't Invest My Retirement Savings in Crypto

Stocks are risky -- and I'm not afraid of a little risk. But there are some stocks out there that have been around for a very long time, and they have a solid history of performing well. In fact, the stock market on a whole has a strong history of recovering from crashes -- and it's faced many through the years -- and coming out ahead.

Cryptocurrency, by contrast, is a much newer concept, and Bitcoin, for example, has only been around for a little more than a decade. And frankly, I just can't put a lot of faith in a concept that's not yet been proven.

Cryptocurrency may be hot right now, but will it continue to gain value on a long-term basis? We don't know, because we can't rely on historical data to tell us that. On the other hand, we can look at the stock market's history and make reasonable predictions as to whether it's a solid long-term investment or not (hint: it is).