Why I Wouldn't Dream of Claiming Social Security at 62

What's best for you?

When you sign up for Social Security is an individual decision. There are a bunch of factors to consider, including your health, finances, and long-term goals. Weigh all of these factors when deciding which starting age makes the most sense for you. Create a my Social Security account to get a personalized estimate of how much you could get from Social Security at various starting ages. Follow a similar process to what I did above if you're trying to estimate which starting age will get you the most overall.

Remember, you're making a plan for right now, but that doesn't have to be forever. You're free to make changes later if your life takes an unexpected turn. Just remember to alter your retirement savings plan as well to ensure you have enough money to cover all your costs.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook