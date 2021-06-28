Why I'm Leaning Toward Claiming Social Security at 62

I also have money invested in stocks in a regular brokerage account that I don't intend to touch until retirement, even though I'm allowed to access that money whenever I want. My hope is that between the nest egg I build and growth in my brokerage account, I'll have enough money to cover my senior expenses without having to count on Social Security at all. As such, I may decide to take benefits early and use that money for added travel and leisure -- things that may be easier to do at 62 than at a later age.

Now to be clear, I also don't expect to lead a particularly lavish lifestyle in retirement -- namely, because I don't lead one now. I routinely sock away a decent chunk of my income for the future, and I also live below my means.

In retirement, I'm hoping to downsize my home and move to an inexpensive part of the country. And while I hope to do my share of hiking and spending time in nature, I don't have the goal of visiting a string of fancy cities or dining at the finest establishments. That's just not me.