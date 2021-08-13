Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

Are you prepared for the next downturn?

Getting ready for a stock market crash doesn't mean dumping investments left and right. On my end, it simply means having cash reserves in the bank so I don't have to tap my portfolio, and maintaining a diverse mix of stocks and other assets.

If you're worried about a stock market crash, boost your emergency fund if you're not happy with what it looks like and add some new investments to your portfolio if you don't think you already own a diverse mix. Beyond that, there's not much to do. Rather than spend your time worrying about a downturn, learn more about how to be a better investor so you're doing something productive.

