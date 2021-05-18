Why I'm Not Pouring My Savings Into Facebook Stock

If you'd invested $10,000 in Facebook on Feb. 19, 2020, it would have been worth only $7,827 less than a month later on March 11, 2020 as pandemic fears gripped the world.And if you'd panicked and sold it then, that loss would've been permanent. But if you'd held onto that investment for a year from the date you purchased it, your shares would be worth $12,575.

This kind of volatility makes investing in stocks risky, especially for those nearing retirement age. If you really need cash, you may have to sell at a loss just to cover your bills. And while Facebook may not be in danger of going out of business, some companies do, and when that happens, you could lose all the funds you invested in them for good.

That's why it's so important to diversify by investing in many companies and sectors. When you have your money invested in a dozen or more companies, the ups and downs of a single stock don't have as large of an effect on your portfolio. With a solid base of strong companies, your savings will grow over time with fewer volatile swings than you'd have if you put all your money in one or two stocks.