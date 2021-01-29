Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Bubble

I, however, am nowhere near retirement, nor am I planning to cash out my stock investments anytime soon. An imminent market crash only means that my portfolio value is apt to take a temporary hit. If I leave it alone, however, and wait for stock values to recover, I shouldn't lose a dime.

I've protected myself from having to liquidate investments

Financial emergencies can strike at any time. I'm not totally blase about seeing my income take a hit if the current economic recession continues. But I've also done my part to protect myself from periods of financial instability by socking away a year's worth of living expenses in the bank.

Some might say that a year's worth of bills is extreme. After all, most financial experts agree that an emergency fund with enough money to cover three to six months of essential expenses will more than suffice. Plus, the more money I have tied up in cash, the less I have to invest at a much greater return than what my bank account is paying me (especially these days).