Why I'm Shorting Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark ETF

For what it's worth, Wood remains optimistic on the outlook for technology stocks. In a recent interview with CNBC, the growth investor dismissed concerns around the pullback. "From our point of view -- five-year time horizon -- nothing has changed except the price," Wood told the outlet.

Ark Innovation continues to buy tech stocks, as shown by its daily trade disclosures. If anything, the pullback might result in greater annual returns going forward. At the February peak, Wood said that Ark was expecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15%. As Ark continues to buy the dip, the fund is now raising its estimates to a CAGR of 25% to 30%.

Tech stocks, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite, have a long historical record of outperforming the other two major indexes. That includes greater volatility at times, but patient investors have little to be worried about. A little hedging in the short term can also help smooth out the swings.

10 stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*