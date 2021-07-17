Why inflation may not go away anytime soon

Almost 25% of CFOs reported passing through almost all of their cost increases to customers. By contrast, a similar percentage of executives said they didn't pass along any cost increases.

Larry Fink and Jamie Dimon sound worried

The Federal Reserve and White House have repeatedly said they expect inflation will be temporary, with pricing cooling off as the economy reopens and supply catches up to demand. And there is some reason for optimism, given the cooling off of lumber and wholesale car prices (what dealers pay manufacturers).

However, some are less confident.

"I do not believe inflation is going to be transitory," BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Wednesday.

Likewise, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that inflation may not be temporary and could be stronger than the Fed anticipates.

Of course, no one can say for sure given the fact that there is no playbook for inflation following a once-in-a-century pandemic.

How the worker shortage is slowing the recovery