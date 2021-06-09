Why Investing in Multiple Stocks Isn't Enough to Keep Your Money Safe

Need to make some adjustments?

If any of this information was new to you, you should probably take a look at your portfolio and decide if you need to make any changes. If you do, you have two choices. You can sell some of your investments and use that money to invest in other things. Or you can invest more of your savings in other things until you've reached your desired asset allocation. It depends on how much cash you have to spare.

Once that's done, see if you can set up automatic contributions so you don't have to worry about making them manually. Then, check in with yourself once or twice per year to decide if you need to make any further adjustments. You'll need to move more of your money into bonds over time, as discussed above, and you may need to rebalance your portfolio periodically if one or two well-performing stocks become overweighted.