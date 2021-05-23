Why Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds Is a Solid Bet for Your Retirement

A winning combination

Let's say you're able to save $500 a month for retirement over a 30-year period. If you were to invest in S&P 500 index funds that deliver a 10% return, which is a bit below the index's average, you'd wind up with about $987,000 for retirement. And kicking off your senior years with close to $1 million on hand is a good way to buy yourself some long-term financial security.

Plus, that assumes you only have a 30-year investing window ahead of you. If you're in your late 20s and don't plan to retire until you're almost 70, that gives you 40 years to build wealth. And if you sock away $500 for four decades at an average annual 10% return, you'll end up with about $2.65 million.

Of course, you don't have to only use S&P 500 index funds to invest for retirement. But if you want an easy way to grow wealth for your senior years, they're a good bet to consider. Another great thing about index funds is that generally speaking, they charge very low fees, so you don't have to worry about those fees digging heavily into your returns.

And if the idea of investing intimidates you, S&P 500 index funds are a great way to shed those fears. After all, you'll be relying on an index that, at least so far, hasn't let investors down.