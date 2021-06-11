Why Investing in Stocks Isn't Like Gambling

Investing in stocks could be a solid means of growing wealth. But that doesn't mean everyone's comfortable with it.

Recently, I was chatting with a friend who told me that despite having some spare cash on hand to put into the stock market, he was instead leaving that money tied up in the bank. I pushed him a little for an explanation, and his response was something along the lines of "I'm not a fan of gambling."

I understand where he's coming from. Though I've spent time in casinos for social purposes, the most I'm really willing to part with on a given night is $50, and generally, I make a point to stick to the least expensive slot machines so I can at least get some entertainment value out of the deal.

The reason I don't like gambling is that I work hard for my money and don't enjoy the idea of just tossing it away. But I'm also a firm believer that investing in stocks is not like gambling at all.

You can support your investments with research