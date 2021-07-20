Why Investors Shouldn't Care About Dividend Stocks

Also remember that it's impossible to predict financial markets. With that in mind, one sound strategy is to focus on the long run by investing in passively held index funds. This way, you won't be leaving out any market segment, and you'll have the odds on your side going forward. You also won't have to spend any time in the way of actively managing your portfolio or trying to figure out what happens next.

Broadly speaking, we're very poor predictorswhen it comes to company-specific returns. It's a good idea to focus on what you can control -- specifically, your asset allocation and the amount of money you invest -- and let long-term market returns do the work.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*