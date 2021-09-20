Why Is $1 Million Such an Important Milestone?

The $2,750 monthly investment in the table above wasn't pulled out of thin air. It represents the contribution rate that will max out both an IRA and a 401(k) for most working people age 50 or over. For people in that age range, the maximum annual 401(k) contribution is $26,000 in 2021, while the maximum annual IRA contribution is $7,000.

Similarly, the $2,125 amount represents the same set of limits for most employed people below age 50. For people in that age range, the maximum annual 401(k) contribution is $19,500 in 2021, while the maximum annual IRA contribution is $6,000.

If you want to try to reach that first $1 million milestone faster, you can seek to sock away more. Just recognize that the less time you have at your disposal, the less of the benefit will come from compounding, and the more will have to come from your own pocket. That's why it only takes around two to three times as long to reach that mark when you sock away $500 per month versus when you sock away $2,750 per month, even though $2,750 is 5.5 times as large as $500.

What are you waiting for?