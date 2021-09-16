Why Is Everyone so Worried About Social Security?

Before the coronavirus crisis began, the Social Security Trustees estimated that the program's trust funds would run out of money by 2035. Now they're saying that milestone will arrive a year sooner due to the widespread unemployment crisis the pandemic triggered. Once those trust funds are depleted, Social Security recipients could be looking at a 22% reduction to their benefits. That applies to current and future beneficiaries alike.

Interestingly, the aforementioned Transamerica survey was compiled and released before the Trustees put out their latest report. But if anything, the number of workers who now think Social Security won't be there for them in retirement could be higher.

It's not all doom and gloom

Clearly, Social Security benefit cuts are not a desirable thing. But there's also a big difference between Social Security going broke and the program having to cut benefits. The former is not on the table, which means that current and future retirees will still get some amount of money on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, though benefit cuts are possible, they're not set in stone. Reducing benefits could put millions of seniors in a very precarious financial situation, so lawmakers are apt to try to figure out ways to avoid that scenario.