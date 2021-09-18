Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

So, if you max out your 2021 contribution of $19,500, and your employer throws in an extra $2,500, that leaves $36,000 you could contribute on an after-tax basis.

Some plans allow you to immediately convert those after-tax accounts into a Roth account, which means you'll never owe another dime of taxes on those investments. Other plans require you to wait until you depart your job, but you can then convert only the after-tax portion of the account to a Roth while converting the growth to a traditional IRA.

The tactic is called the mega backdoor Roth IRA because it allows you to move a massive amount of cash into a Roth IRA every year.

Congress wants to prohibit those after-tax contributions from employer-sponsored plans entirely.

No more IRA for you