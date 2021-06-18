Why It's Often Best to Sell Options and Not Buy Them

Ellen Bowman: Moving on to number 3. We write options more often than we buy them. One of the reasons I know that we do this is because we get paid and we like to get paid. Can you elaborate? What else are we more often the seller than the buyer?

Jim Gillies: So an option writer? All that just means is seller. You and I know that, but just to reiterate. We use lingo, we get into lingo. All options writing is just that means that we sell it. The reason we are more often sellers than buyers, for the simpler strategies. For some of the more complex strategy, it often involves selling and buying together that analogy. I like to say options are like Legos.

If you are a buyer of an option, OK? Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is about what? About $111 today, and let's say Starbucks is going to do just fine post-pandemic, and I think the stock price is going to go higher. I don't know how much higher, but I think it's going to go higher. I am going to try to profit from that, so I'm going to buy a call option. Fools will hopefully remember that a call option is the right to buy between now and the expiration date of the option, and as Ellen said earlier, it's for 100 shares per contract but the right to buy between now and expiration at a pre-determined strike price. I'm just going to pull up an option chain for Starbucks here through the miracle of my computer being super slow and staring at me. That's great.