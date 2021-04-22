Why Jobless Americans Are Feeling More Confident, Despite Continued Unemployment

Jobs confidence for people who aren’t working hit its lowest point since the start of 2021 in mid-February, when it wasn’t certain that federal unemployment benefits would be extended through the summer. Jobs confidence has surged and fallen at various points since then, but has not yet been able to match the confidence level for people working full-time.

Sixty-one percent of respondents said that they’re more confident about job security for themselves, along with their family and friends, than they were six months ago. That’s an improvement of five points from last week.