Why Johnson & Johnson Is a Dividend Investor's Dream

As if that weren't enough, Johnson & Johnson sports an amazingly solid AAA credit rating. That's the strongest around, and it holds that rating despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic threw even the typically resilient healthcare industry for a loop.

Can the trend really continue?

While Johnson & Johnson's past is stellar, the real question for today's investors is whether the company can continue its trend. After all, since its dividend has been at $1.01 per share per quarter for the past four quarters, it's just about due for its next increase if it plans to keep its streak alive.

On that front, it currently pays out around 73% of its earnings in the form of its dividend . While its dividend is covered by its earnings, that is on the higher end of payout ratios. It indicates that if Johnson & Johnson does increase its dividend, it will likely not be a very large increase. Still, when compared with fixed-income securities like Treasury bonds, any increase simply widens the gap in the company's favor.